Tagovailoa (concussion/neck) traveled back with teammates after Thursday's loss to the Bengals and is scheduled for an MRI on his neck Friday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Tagovailoa traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, but initial testing revealed that he hasn't suffered any broken bones. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that that current indications about the quarterback are positive, while Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirms that Tagovailoa is now officially in the league's concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored closely. Teddy Bridgewater will be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa isn't able to reach full medical clearance over the next 10 days, and there's no question that the 24-year-old's long-term health ought to be Miami's top concern.