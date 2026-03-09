default-cbs-image
The Dolphins will release Tagovailoa after the start of the new league year.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, once the move occurs, Tagovailoa will be designated as a post June-1 release. The QB is due $54 million guaranteed for 2026, and considering offsets, Tagovailoa will be eligible to sign with another team for the league minimum after he's officially released. Tagovailoa -- who Miami selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was benched for the team's final three games last year, after tossing a career-high 15 interceptions (versus 20 TDs) in 14 regular-season games. The 28-year-old thus represents an option for franchises looking to add an experienced signal caller to the mix at an affordable cost.

