Tagovailoa (head/neck) will be released from the hospital Thursday night and travel back to Miami with his teammates, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in Thursday's 27-15 loss to the Bengals, but he feels good enough to leave the hospital and board the flight back to Miami. Coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Tagovailoa will need to clear the concussion protocol over the next 10 days to be eligible to play in Week 5 against the Jets. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa in the second quarter and proceeded to throw for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bridgewater will start in Week 5 if Tagovailoa isn't ready to return.