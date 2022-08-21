Tagovailoa completed six of eight passes for 58 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Dolphins' 15-13 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa led a pair of relatively short drives to open the game and was able to help put the Dolphins in position for a Jason Sanders 46-yard field goal at the conclusion of the latter one. The 2020 first-round pick connected with four different targets during his brief time on the field, and Saturday night's action may have been the extent of what he'll see this preseason in the interest of keeping him healthy.