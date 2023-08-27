Tagovailoa completed four of six passes for 67 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Dolphins' 31-18 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night.

As expected, Tagovailoa made a relatively brief appearance and had highlights on both of the drives he was in for. The fourth-year pro led the Dolphins on an 11-play, 74-yard march on his second possession, one that culminated in a field goal. He'd also recorded his longest completion on his first pass, a 32-yard connection with Tyreek Hill on Miami's first play from scrimmage. The performance served as a fitting tune-up for Tagovailoa and the rest of the first-team offense, and the focus will now shift to a Week 1 road showdown against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 10.