Tagovailoa completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's name will be at the helm of a performance that will go down in the annals of NFL history, even as the Raheem Mostert-De'Von Achane duo accounted for five total rushing touchdowns. However, part of the backfield tandem's success came in conjunction with Tagovailoa, who hit Achane for a no-look four-yard shovel scoring pass early in the second quarter and a 10-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the final period, while also connecting with Mostert for a 19-yard touchdown throw late in the third. Tagovailoa's first touchdown of the day went to Tyreek Hill and covered 54 yards in the first quarter, and the fourth-year signal-caller finished the first half a perfect 16-for-16 through the air. Through three contests, both the 2020 first-round pick and the offense as a whole look to be in complete mastery of head coach Mike McDaniel's creative system ahead of a marquee Week 4 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.