Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday he plans for Tagovailoa and Miami's starters to log some action during Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel said a decision on exactly how much the Dolphins' starters will play Saturday won't come until after joint practices with Jacksonville have concluded, but it doesn't sound as though Tagovailoa and company will be slated for more than a few series at best. Tagovailoa played one drive during Miami's preseason opener against the Bears, but he sat out the team's second exhibition matchup against Detroit. Tyreek Hill (oblique) and starting running back De'Von Achane (calf) don't appear in line to play Saturday.