Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he doesn't plan to play Tagovailoa and most starters during Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa played one drive during Miami's preseason opener against the Bears, completing five of six passes for 27 yards, but he'll rest during the team's second exhibition matchup. Instead, backup Zach Wilson will get the start Saturday while rookie Quinn Ewers enters in relief. Jaylen Waddle returned to team drills this week, but top wideout Tyreek Hill (oblique) remained sidelined Thursday.