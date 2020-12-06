Tagovailoa (thumb), who is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, was seen warming up with the Dolphins' first-team offense prior to the contest, while Ryan Fitzpatrick worked with the second team, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Miami likely won't formally announce a starting quarterback until minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but Tagovailoa's involvement with the top unit in pregame drills is as sure of a sign as any that he'll be receiving the nod over Fitzpatrick, who filled in for the injured rookie in the Week 12 win over the Jets. Despite being listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, Tagovailoa reportedly handled most of the first-team reps each day, clearing up most of the concern the Dolphins might have had about his injured left thumb.