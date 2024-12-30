Coach Mike McDaniel said after Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns that Tagovailoa's (hip) status for Week 18 against the Jets is uncertain, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, though McDaniel added that surgery isn't on the table.

Tyler Huntley kept Miami's faint playoff hopes afloat by putting on his best Tagovailoa impression against the Browns, completing 22 passes with only four incompletions and even showcasing his superior mobility with 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Dolphins can make the playoffs with a win over the Jets and a Broncos loss in Week 18, so Tagovailoa will be motivated to play if possible, but his hip injury would need to improve during the week for that option to be on the table from a medical standpoint.