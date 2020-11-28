Tagovailoa (left thumb) is "very much questionable" for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There's been plenty of language over the last 24 hours suggesting the team would be more than comfortable letting its prized rookie quarterback take all the necessary time to heal his damaged thumb, but the Dolphins seem to be essentially hedging the situation by not changing Tagovailoa's questionable designation. At this point, Tagovailoa appears to be trending towards a true game-time decision, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status leading up to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.