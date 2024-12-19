Tagovailoa (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Per Furones, offensive coordinator Frank Smith previously indicated that Tagovailoa's hip issue is not concerning, a notion that would be supported by the QB practicing fully to close out the week. Friday's injury report is destined to relay whether Tagovailoa approaches Week 16 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to face the 49ers on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Bothered by hip issue•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Forgettable afternoon in key game•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Third straight 300-yard game•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Racks up yardage in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Surgical effort in big win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Sharp performance in Week 11 win•