Tagovailoa (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Furones, offensive coordinator Frank Smith previously indicated that Tagovailoa's hip issue is not concerning, a notion that would be supported by the QB practicing fully to close out the week. Friday's injury report is destined to relay whether Tagovailoa approaches Week 16 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to face the 49ers on Sunday.