Tagovailoa (back) was stretchered off the field in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa stayed down after being slammed into the ground on a sack by Josh Tupou. Miami's quarterback came into the game nursing back and ankle injuries, and he hit the ground hard with his back and helmet. Clarification on the nature and extent of Tua's injury will likely come after further testing, but he's unlikely to return to Thursday's game after completing eight of 14 passes for 110 yards and one interception. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa after the injury.