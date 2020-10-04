Tagovailoa (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
With that, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is slated to back up starter Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday. Tagovailoa sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to a limited session Friday.
