Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.
Tagovailoa, who briefly left this past Sunday's win over the Bills, was listed as a limited practice participant on the Dolphins' Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports before being deemed questionable for Thursday's contest. In the absence of any in-game setbacks with either his back or ankle issues, Tagovailoa should be able to maintain fantasy utility in Week 4 while helming a Miami passing attack that features dynamic wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who is in uniform versus Cincinnati after also having approached the game listed as questionable.
