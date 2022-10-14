Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Miami decided early in the week that Tagovailoa will miss his second game in a row, and while the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol, his advancement to full participation in practice suggests he's on the doorstep of gaining full medical clearance. Assuming Tagovailoa maintains full practice activity during the upcoming week and receives the green light from an independent neurologist to return to the field, he could be on track to reclaim the Dolphins' starting quarterback duties Oct. 23 against the Steelers. As for this week, the Dolphins plan to have third-stringer Skylar Thompson make his first career NFL start while No. 2 option Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral) -- who is listed as questionable -- likely handles backup duties since he didn't resume practicing fully until Friday.