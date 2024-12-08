Tagovailoa completed 33 of 47 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets. He also threw a two-point conversion and rushed once for three yards.

Tagovailoa completed 15 of 18 passes for 165 yards in the first half but failed to produce a passing touchdown. His completion percentage fell off after halftime but Tua threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill followed by a two-point conversion to Jaylen Waddle to tie the game 23-23 with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. The quarterback later guided the Dolphins into position for a game-tying 52-yard Jason Sanders field goal in the final seconds of regulation, then drove right down the field on the first possession of overtime to clinch the victory with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith. Tagovailoa has topped 300 passing yards in three consecutive starts while posting an 8:0 TD:INT over that span, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Texans.