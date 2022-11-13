Tagovailoa completed 25 of 32 passes for 284 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed once for no gain and recovered a fumble.

Tagovailoa put together another impressive performance through the air, although in Sunday's case, he took a bit of the road less traveled for a lot of his production. No Dolphins pass catcher recorded more than Jaylen Waddle's 66 yards, and Tagovailoa connected with eight different targets overall. Tagovailoa did hit Tyreek Hill for one of his trio of scores, but his other two touchdown passes went to the unlikely duo of Trent Sherfield and Alec Ingold. The third-year signal-caller will head into a Week 11 bye having put together three consecutive three-touchdown efforts and sporting an 18:3 TD:INT overall.