Tagovailoa completed 27 of 36 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for five yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Tagovailoa managed well in his first game without Tyreek Hill (IR, knee), focusing a majority of his attention, as expected, on the trio of Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller and De'Von Achane. The three pass catchers were responsible for Tagovailoa's three TD tosses and 17 of his completions overall. The 2020 first-round pick has multiple touchdown passes in four straight games -- and Sunday's tally was a season high -- but with Miami at 1-4, the overall long-term outlook for the Dolphins as a whole is bleak. A Week 6 home matchup against the Chargers could be an uphill battle as well for the short-handed offensive unit as well, even when factoring in Los Angeles' struggles against the Commanders in Week 5.