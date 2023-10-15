Tagovailoa completed 21 of 31 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 win over Carolina.

Tagovailoa recorded his second-fewest yards in a game this season, though that's more an indication of his excellent start to the year than a poor performance. He averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and managed his third game of the campaign with at least three touchdowns, which came from three, four and 41 yards away. In addition, Tagovailoa continued to show the ability to push the ball deep, as he completed two passes of more than 40 yards and four of greater than 20. He now has at least 249 yards and one touchdown in every contest heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Eagles.