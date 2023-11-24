Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets. He added one rushing yard on two attempts and lost a fumble.

Tagovailoa failed to connect with Tyreek Hill in the end zone on fourth down to end Miami's opening drive, but he found Hill for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That throw extended Tua's streak of games with a touchdown pass to 20 consecutive appearances, which gives him sole possession of second place in franchise history behind Dan Marino's 30-game streak in 1985-87. He let the Jets back into the game with a pick-six to cut Miami's lead to 10-6 in the final minute of the first half, only for Tim Boyle to return the favor on the final play before halftime, allowing the Dolphins to bleed clock with a run-heavy approach in the second half. Tagovailoa came up short of 250 passing yards for just the fourth time this season, but he'll have a nice opportunity to get back over that threshold in Week 13 against a Washington defense that just allowed 331 passing yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving.