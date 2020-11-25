Tagovailoa was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a left thumb injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Tagovailoa's thumb injury is on his throwing hand, a worrying development after the rookie first-round pick was benched in Denver after completing just 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown across three quarters. Veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter versus the Broncos, and he would stand to slot in under center Week 12 if the young signal-caller's current injury forces him to miss any time. As long as Tagovailoa is able to continue practicing on at least a limited basis, however, it's safe to say that he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets.
