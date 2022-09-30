Coach Mike McDaniel relayed Friday that he has no timetable for when Tagovailoa, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, might be able to return to action, ESPN.com reports.

"I'm not even really thinking about timetables or anything regarding him as a player right now," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, who was stretchered off the field during Thursday's game against the Bengals. "It's all about Tua the person." For now, the Dolphins are awaiting the results of an MRI that Tagovailoa underwent, but given what's transpired in the last two games the QB has played in, look for the team to proceed cautiously with Tagovailoa ahead of Miami's Week 5 contest against the Jets on Oct. 9. If Tagovailoa is sidelined at that time, Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start in his place versus New York.