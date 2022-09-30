Tagovailoa has been transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after sustaining head and neck injuries Thursday against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. He is conscious and has movement in all of his extremities.

Tagovailoa's head hit the ground on a sack in the second quarter and he required a stretcher to leave the field. He was slammed hard into the ground for a second consecutive game, and while Tagovailoa was able to return to last week's win over the Bills, the quarterback has already been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game. Teddy Bridgewater came in after Tagovailoa's injury, and Miami also has third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson dressed due to the uncertainty over Tagovailoa's health coming into the game.