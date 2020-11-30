Coach Brian Flores said Monday that he doesn't yet know whether Tagovailoa (thumb) will be ready for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa sat out last weekend's divisional victory over the still-winless Jets due to a thumb injury, and it sounds possible that his absence could extend another contest. If that's the case, veteran gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick will be called upon to make another appearance under center. The Dolphins will monitor Tagovailoa throughout practice this week en route to making a decision about his availability.