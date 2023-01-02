Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's not even thinking about Tagovailoa (concussion) starting in Week 18, suggesting the quarterback is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

McDaniel added that he's preparing as if Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) will be his top options for the regular season finale, and that he hasn't even talked with Tagovailoa about when the quarterback will be able to play again, per Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com. The coach's comments contradict a report Sunday from Fox's Jay Glazer, who said Tagovailoa plans to play again this season if the Dolphins make the playoffs. Either way, it appears Miami will be without its starting quarterback due to a concussion for yet another contest this year.