Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa will play in the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jaguars on Saturday, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tagovailoa will play "more than a series, less than a half," according to McDaniel. In the same breath, McDaniel praised Tagovailoa's offseason work, which recently drew criticism from ESPN on-air personality Ryan Clark. "I can say hard facts that I've seen with my own eyes and it's been top five on the team," McDaniel said about Tua's work ethic. "Every metric of strength that is measured he's shattered his previous highs and in some instances he's almost twice as strong with things. And that's a daily commitment that he hasn't wavered from. He's taken nutrition to another level. He's taken his commitment to what he's trying to do and really thought outside the box, and really, really worked at it. I couldn't be happier with the work that he's put in and what I've actually viewed from my own eyes."