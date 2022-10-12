Tagovailoa (concussion) will return to the practice field Wednesday and resume throwing, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Tagovailoa reportedly remains 'highly unlikely' for Week 6 even in the event that he clears the concussion protocol, which his return to practice Wednesday represents a step towards. The third-year quarterback hasn't practiced in any capacity since Sept. 29, though Pelissero reports he has done rehab work and consulted with four independent specialists. With Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and Tagovailoa seemingly still not an immediate candidate to return to the lineup, Miami could have to turn to third-string man Skylar Thompson under center against the Vikings on Sunday. In any case, though, it's a positive sign to see Tagovailoa progressing in his recovery.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Not traveling with team•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Out Week 5, at least•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: MRI results negative•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Timetable for return TBD•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Set for MRI, initial scans negative•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Set to travel back with team•