Tagovailoa (thumb/quadriceps) will start Sunday's game against the Ravens, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Tagovailoa's practice participation during the week was limited by the pair of injuries, but he'll be out there for Sunday's pivotal clash. With a win in Baltimore, the 11-4 Dolphins would take over as the top seed in the AFC, but a loss could open the door for the Bills to win the AFC East, as Miami hosts Buffalo in Week 18 and has already lost once to the Bills this season. Tagovailoa will be working without his second-favorite target Sunday, as Jaylen Waddle (ankle) has been ruled out.