Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 145 yards and one interception during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots. He also ran for two scores while carrying the ball three times for nine yards.

Tagovailoa overcame a deeply depleted receiving corps to earn a divisional victory over the Patriots, knocking New England out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season while keeping Miami's postseason hopes alive. All of DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) were ruled out for Sunday's game just prior to kickoff, and Myles Gaskin (illness) is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, forcing Tagovailoa to work with backups at every skill position. With that context in mind, it's quite impressive that the rookie was able to lead the Dolphins' offense to a victory, even if his yardage total doesn't stand out. Preston Williams (foot) is also on IR, and Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opted out for the season, so it's accurate to say that Tagovailoa was working without his top seven offensive weapons, at least as they were projected in the offseason.