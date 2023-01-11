Coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that Tagovailoa (concussion) has yet to be cleared for football activities and won't play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

For now, the Dolphins are preparing as though Skylar Thompson will draw the start at QB for the team this weekend, while at this stage Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) is still working toward being available Sunday. As for Tagovailoa, McDaniel indicated that the signal caller hasn't had any setbacks, but added that there are "compounding variables" that are being considered in determining Tagovailoa's status moving forward.