Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com and David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.
As a result, Teddy Bridgewater is slated to start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday, with Tagovailoa still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Per Louis-Jacques, Tagovailoa's status beyond Week 17 has yet to be determined, with McDaniel having declined to put a timetable on the signal-caller's potential return.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Not in line to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Concussion confirmed•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Back in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Falls apart in second half•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Modest performance in close loss•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Completes just 10 passes•