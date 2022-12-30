Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com and David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.

As a result, Teddy Bridgewater is slated to start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday, with Tagovailoa still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Per Louis-Jacques, Tagovailoa's status beyond Week 17 has yet to be determined, with McDaniel having declined to put a timetable on the signal-caller's potential return.