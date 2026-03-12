Atwell is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Thursday.

Atwell had 1,535 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in five regular seasons with the Rams. The Miami native should help the Dolphins stretch the field with his speed. Atwell joins a wide receiver room that doesn't have much depth behind Jaylen Waddle (ribs), as no wide receiver besides Waddle (910) exceeded 317 receiving yards for Miami in 2025.