The Dolphins activated Huntley (shoulder) off injured reserve Thursday.
Huntley injured his right shoulder during the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Colts, and he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 25. It's unclear whether Huntley or Skylar Thompson will serve as Miami's backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa for Thursday's game against the Packers.
