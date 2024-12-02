Huntley will serve as the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback against the Jets on Sunday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Huntley served as Miami's starting quarterback when Tua Tagovailoa missed time due to a concussion earlier this season. However, the Utah product suffered a shoulder injury in his final start that led to an IR stint and Skylar Thompson gaining the backup role. Despite being healthy for a Thanksgiving Day matchup, Huntley was inactive and Thompson stayed in the backup spot, but the two will flip roles in Week 14.