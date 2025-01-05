With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) inactive, Huntley is slated to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

While filling in for Tagovailoa in Miami's 20-3 win over the Browns in Week 17, Huntley completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing seven times for 52 yards and another score. With Tagovailoa sidelined once again, Huntley will continue to helm the offense of the 8-8 Dolphins, who need a win (combined with a Denver loss) in order to qualify for a playoff spot. With that in mind, Huntley offers a lineup option for fantasy managers dealing with QB injuries or signal-callers resting in Week 18.