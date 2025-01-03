Head coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that it's unlikely Huntley's fellow QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) will see any action in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

As a result, the Dolphins are preparing as though Huntley will start at QB for the team on Sunday. While filling in for Tagovailoa in Week 17, Huntley completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 52 yards and another score in Miami's 20-3 win over the Browns. The 8-8 Dolphins need to secure a win (combined with a Denver loss) in their 4:25 ET contest in order to have a chance to qualify for a playoff spot.