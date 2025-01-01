Head coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that the Dolphins are preparing as though Huntley will start Sunday against the Jets rather than Tua Tagovailoa (hip), Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe notes that Tagovailoa is slated to be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, with a decision on Miami's Week 18 starter at QB not yet final. That said, at this stage it appears as though Huntley is trending toward getting the nod Sunday, on the heels of helming the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Browns this past weekend.