Kroft has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In 11 games with the 49ers last season, Kroft worked primarily as a blocker, recording just four catches (on five targets) for 57 yards. With the Dolphins, Kroft bolsters a tight end corps that also includes Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Elijah Higgins and Tanner Conner, and it seems unlikely that the 30-year-old will see enough of an uptick in targets in Miami's 2023 offense to resurface on the fantasy radar.