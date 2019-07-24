Patmon and the Dolphins agreed on an undisclosed contract Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Patmon makes his way back to Miami, following a brief stint with the team in 2015, in which he suited up in just two games. Last season with the Jaguars, the 28-year-old played in 12 games, and made 14 tackles (12 solo). Familiarity with the franchise could be a help as he tries to secure a roster spot.

