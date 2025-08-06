default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hill is absent from Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

It's the first report of any health trouble since Hill declared himself fully recovered from offseason wrist surgery at the start of training camp. He's played 15 or more regular-season games in eight of his nine professional seasons, including either 16 or 17 appearances each of the past four years.

More News