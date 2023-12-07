Hill (ankle/rest) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

The fact that Hill's absence for the Dolphins' first Week 14 practice was attributed in part due to "rest" suggests that the ankle issue isn't anything that puts his status in jeopardy for Monday's game against the Titans. Even while playing less than half of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in a 45-15 win over Washington in Week 13, Hill still turned in his third straight 100-yard receiving performance and is now up to 1,481 yards (to go with 93 catches and 12 touchdowns) through his first 12 appearances of the season. He's currently on pace for 2,098 yards over a 17-game slate, which would comfortably surpass Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 yards established in 2012 (in 16 games).