Hill (oblique) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill remains sidelined due to the lingering oblique injury that's limited him to only a handful of appearances at practice since early August. The Dolphins haven't yet expressed any signs of concern about Hill's availability for Week 1, so the team could simply be taking a cautious approach to his health in order to avoid any setbacks. It will be significant, however, for Hill to get back on the field in next week and begin ramping up for the regular-season opener against Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7.