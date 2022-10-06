Hill (quad) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill's addition to Miami's injury report after practicing fully Wednesday makes his status worth tracking in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets. Also limited Thursday was Jaylen Waddle (groin), which sets the stage for Friday's final injury report to provide added clarity with regard the health of the team's Week 5 wideout corps, which will be catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle) out this weekend.