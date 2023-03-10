Hill restructured his contract with the Dolphins on Friday to convert his $10 million roster bonus into a $24.84 million bonus and his $16 million salary into a $1.17 million salary, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill's restructured opens up about $18 million in cap space for Miami as the team prepares to tackle free agency. The star wideout remains under contract for the Dolphins for the next three seasons after having but together a career 119-1,710-8 receiving like last year. By all accounts, Hill looks to be in prime position for another high-end fantasy season in Year 2 of coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, with Tua Tagovailoa primed to return as his starting quarterback.