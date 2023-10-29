Hill secured eight of 13 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill actually finished second in receiving yards to Jaylen Waddle, a relatively unfamiliar position for the former. However, he still managed to record his fifth 100-yard tally of the season, including his third in the last four games. The highlight of Hill's productive afternoon was his 42-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, one on which he outraced multiple defenders down the left side of the field after hauling in a well-thrown ball from Tua Tagovailoa. Hill also vaulted his season yardage total to 1,014 in just eight games, keeping him well on pace to reach his self-proclaimed goal of 2,000 yards. Hill now gears up for his first meeting with his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his old Chiefs squad when the Dolphins and Kansas City square off in Germany in Week 9.