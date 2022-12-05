Hill caught nine of 13 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Hill comfortably led the Dolphins in all major receiving categories, as teammate Jaylen Waddle managed just one catch for nine yards while playing through a leg injury. In signature Hill fashion, the speedster broke free for a 45-yard touchdown bomb to begin the fourth quarter. In doing so, Hill has now scored three times in his last four games, and Sunday incredibly marked his sixth outing with at least 140 receiving yards this season. Undoubtedly the league's most explosive wideout, Hill next faces a Chargers secondary that surrendered over 175 yards and two touchdowns to Raiders standout Davante Adams on Sunday.