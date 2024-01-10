Hill (ankle/quad) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was also listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, but at this stage his status for Saturday's playoff opener against the Chiefs doesn't appear to be in question. With that in mind, Furones previously relayed that coach Mike McDaniel indicated Wednesday that he's not concerned about the quadriceps issue that Hill is listed as having on top of the ankle injury he's been managing of late. Either way, Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not the wideout carries an injury designation into the weekend.