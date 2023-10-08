Hill secured eight of nine targets for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Hill exploded for his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season with the help of an electric 69-yard touchdown where the fleet-footed receiver took a short pass and outran multiple defenders up the left side of the field into the end zone. Hill set the pace for Miami in both receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon, and he's already sporting an elite 36-651-5 line into a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Panthers.