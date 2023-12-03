Hill secured five of seven targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also netted minus-4 yards on two rush attempts.

The Dolphins already had a 31-7 lead by halftime, so Hill had a chance for some time off late in the contest. However, as he's demonstrated countless times, he didn't need a particularly robust target volume to do plenty of damage, striking from 78 and 60 yards away for touchdown receptions in the first and second quarter, respectively. Hill's yardage total comfortably paced Miami on the afternoon, while he drew even with Jaylen Waddle for the team lead in receptions. Hill is now seven catches away from reaching the 100-reception mark for the third straight season, and he's up to 1,481 receiving yards through 12 games, leaving him well within reach of his stated goal of 2,000. Hill's next opportunity to build on those totals comes in a Week 14 Monday night home matchup against a vulnerable Titans secondary.